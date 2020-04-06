Somalia: Military Court Sentences Soldier to Death for Civilian Killing

4 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali military court has sentenced soldier to death for the murder of a civilian last month in Dhusamareb city, the capital of Galmudug state.

The court found Mohamed Abdi Nur Gedi and his colleague Mohamed Abdi Hassan guilty of killing a civilian in Dhusaamareb on March 28, 2020.

Gedi was slapped with a death sentence while Hassan was given a five-year jail term.

The two who served as security guards for Senator Dhagey Gelle were responsible for the death of Shafi Abdi Haji.

The two can appeal the verdict within a month if they are not satisfied with the decision.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.