Somalia: Military Court Sentences Soldier to Death for Civilian Killing

Somali military court has sentenced soldier to death for the murder of a civilian last month in Dhusamareb city, the capital of Galmudug state.

The court found Mohamed Abdi Nur Gedi and his colleague Mohamed Abdi Hassan guilty of killing a civilian in Dhusaamareb on March 28, 2020.

Gedi was slapped with a death sentence while Hassan was given a five-year jail term.

The two who served as security guards for Senator Dhagey Gelle were responsible for the death of Shafi Abdi Haji.

The two can appeal the verdict within a month if they are not satisfied with the decision.