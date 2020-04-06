Somalia: UNSOM Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Mogadishu

4 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The United Nations in Somalia confirms today that an international employee of a private company operating under contract to the UN has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The individual is employed by a private commercial firm operating within Aden Abdulle International Airport (AAIA). In accordance with this firm's policies, the individual was isolated hours after his arrival in mid-March and remains in quarantine at the contractor's facilities at AAIA.

The coronavirus case was announced earlier today by the Somali Minister of Health, Dr. Fawziya Abikar, based on test results provided by the United Nations.

UN medical staff remain in communication with the Somali Ministry of Health, and contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have had exposure to the individual prior to his quarantine.

The United Nations family stands firmly alongside Somalia in its fight against COVID-19 and continues to support its government and people through the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP) and many other entities working together to combat the virus.

