Eritrea: Contribution to Curtail Spread of Corona Virus

4 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing inside the country are extending financial supports to the effort being made by the Eritrean people and Government to curtail the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Accordingly, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea contributed one million Nakfa and the Taxi Owners Association in the Central region half a million Nakfa.

Indicating that it is every citizen's responsibility to play due part in the effort to contain the spread of the corona virus pandemic, the Taxi Owners Association Executive Committee called on the public to respect the directives that are periodically issued.

Likewise the cooperative association of the 70-16 Division contributed 50 thousand Nakfa towards the effort.

In related news, Mr. Ali Hussen, donated 10 rooms guest house in Massawa to be used as quarantine and treatment center until the spread of the corona virus is fully contained.

Read the original article on Shabait.

