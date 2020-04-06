Eritrea: Contribution By Nationals in Diaspora

4 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Diaspora are extending financial supports in support of the effort to contain the spread of corona virus pandemic.

According to report, Eritrean nationals residing in the US made historic contributed of over 2.7 Dollars just in a week time.

The Eritrean Embassy in the US indicated that the nationals through the teleconference they conducted pledged to shoulder the responsibility in support of the effort the Eritrean people and Government are exerting to contain the spread of the corona virus.

Mr. Fuad Seid Hamid and his wife Ms. Aster Tesfay Beraki from Kuwait also contributed through the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait 32 thousands Kuwaiti Dinar (over 102 million Nakfa).

Likewise, staff members of Eritrean Diplomatic Missions in the US, Canada and Europe contributed their one month salary while staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, contributed 15 thousand Riyals in support of the effort.

