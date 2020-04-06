Somalia Confirms 2 New Coronavirus Cases, Making the Total 7

The Federal Government of Somalia has recorded two new cases related to coronavirus on Friday.

Dr. Fowziya Abikar, the Minister of Health said one of the new patients is a Somali National while the other is a foreigner working with the UN office in the country.

"We recorded two new COVID-19 cases, a Somali citizen and a foreign national at the UN compound in Mogadishu." Dr. Fowziya confirmed.

The number of people with the virus is now seven and one patient has fully recovered according to health authorities with no deaths.

The horn of the African nation has canceled both local and international flights for two weeks now to curb the spread of the virus.

Schools and other informal religious learning institutions were also closed with calls for the restriction of crowded social gatherings and unnecessary travels by the government officials.

The government received testing kits and other protective equipment from Chinese billionaire and founder of Ali Baba, Jack Ma last week.

The equipment was distributed across the country to state authorities to beef up COVID-19 alert.

Neighboring Djibouti has so far 49 cases of theCOVID-19.