Somalia: PM Holds Virtual Meeting With His Norwegian Counterpart

4 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali and Norwegian governments agreed to strengthen their relations following a meeting between Somali PM and Norwegian FM Minister.

In a statement, Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire and the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, held a virtual meeting to discuss the coordination of efforts between the two governments in order to control COVID-19 and other important issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister thanked the Norwegian government for supporting Somalia's Debt Relief process and in reaching the Decision Point.

He emphasized that the government is doubling its efforts towards debt consolidation, until the Completion Point.

Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide congratulated the government and the Somali people on the success of Debt Relief and pledged that the Norwegian government would continue to support the government in the recovery and development process for the Somali people.

Norway is among the leading countries that are accompanying the Somali government towards peace, stability, and development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.