Eritrea: Activities to Ensure Implementation of Guidelines

3 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The task force established in the Northern Red Sea region to ensure the implementation of the guidelines being issued by the Ministry of Health is conducting rigorous follow-up.

According to the chairman of the task force, Mr. Haile Tewoldebrhan, secretary of the PFDJ in the region, the task force has been established to the level of administrative areas and is conducting commendable activity.

Mr. Haile said that the task force is also controlling the unreasonable price increase on consumer goods.

Indicating that in some parts of the region the guidelines are not fully observed, Mr. Haile said that strict correctional measures have began to be taken on those that are violating the directives.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.