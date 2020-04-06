Eritrea: Activities to Ensure Implementation of Guidelines

Massawa — The task force established in the Northern Red Sea region to ensure the implementation of the guidelines being issued by the Ministry of Health is conducting rigorous follow-up.

According to the chairman of the task force, Mr. Haile Tewoldebrhan, secretary of the PFDJ in the region, the task force has been established to the level of administrative areas and is conducting commendable activity.

Mr. Haile said that the task force is also controlling the unreasonable price increase on consumer goods.

Indicating that in some parts of the region the guidelines are not fully observed, Mr. Haile said that strict correctional measures have began to be taken on those that are violating the directives.