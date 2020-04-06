Eritrea: Four School Under Construction in Karora

Massawa — Four schools are under construction in the administrative areas of Arag, Halibet, Rihib and Girat, Karora sub-zone.

Indicating that so far much of the construction of the school has been finalized, Mr. Mohamed-Idris Mohammed-Ali, head of education in the sub-zone, said that as part of the expansion of education provision a fifth school will be constructed at the Hishkib administrative area.

Mr. Mohammed-Idris went on to say that the construction of the schools will have significant contribution in creating conducive atmosphere in the teaching-learning process as well as in reducing school dropouts.

He also called on the public in general and parents in particular to send their children to school and conduct regular follow-up on their performance.

In Karora sub-zone there are 4 kindergartens, 12 elementary, 3 junior and 1 secondary school as well as 20 adult education centers.