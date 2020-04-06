Eritrea: Four School Under Construction in Karora

3 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — Four schools are under construction in the administrative areas of Arag, Halibet, Rihib and Girat, Karora sub-zone.

Indicating that so far much of the construction of the school has been finalized, Mr. Mohamed-Idris Mohammed-Ali, head of education in the sub-zone, said that as part of the expansion of education provision a fifth school will be constructed at the Hishkib administrative area.

Mr. Mohammed-Idris went on to say that the construction of the schools will have significant contribution in creating conducive atmosphere in the teaching-learning process as well as in reducing school dropouts.

He also called on the public in general and parents in particular to send their children to school and conduct regular follow-up on their performance.

In Karora sub-zone there are 4 kindergartens, 12 elementary, 3 junior and 1 secondary school as well as 20 adult education centers.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.