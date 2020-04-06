Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Curb Corona Virus Pandemic

3 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Members of the Central region Assembly contributed one month salary totaling 62,400 Nakfa in support of the effort to curb the spread of the novel corona virus, report indicated.

Stating that the corona virus is a global threat and that the fight against the pandemic is not to be left to the Government and the Ministry of Health alone, the Chairman of the Assembly of the Central region, Mr. Abraham Semere said that the members of the Assembly have taken the initiative to contribute due part in the effort.

In related news, heads of PFDJ branches and units in Sembel sub zone have contributed 40 cartons of soap worth about 7 thousand Nakfa.

Read the original article on Shabait.

