Sudan: Newspapers Do Not Reach the States Anymore

3 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A number of Sudanese newspapers have agreed with a part of their staff to work from home, in compliance with the curfew imposed by the government to ward off the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19). The newspapers are not available anymore in the states.

Osman Mirghani, editor-in-chief of El Tayyar, told Radio Dabanga that his newspaper is not the only one that implemented a voluntary ban on part of their personnel.

"Working from home has proven successful and has reduced the number of journalists on the road," he said.

The distribution of newspapers in Khartoum, where they are all printed, has not been affected by the measures against the coronavirus. "People in states only are now deprived of reading our news, because of the ban on inter-state traffic."

Mohamed El Amin, Acting Secretary-General of the Press and Publications Council, announced that the Council issues permissions for journalists who have to work during the curfew.

On March 23, the Sudanese government imposed a curfew from 8 pm till 6 am in the country. All bus traffic between the states would stop effective 6 pm three days later.

