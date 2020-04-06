South Africa: Weathering the COVID-19 Storm - Govt Must Put the People First

opinion

Millions of South Africans are in danger of slipping further into poverty and hunger unless the government does a creative reworking of the lockdown regulations.

The government has taken an exclusionary approach to millions of impoverished South Africans in its preparation to fight the economic impact of Covid-19. These economic measures are necessary, but adjustments are needed to ensure the economic and food security of households to encourage physical distancing.

Covid-19 will further expose low-income households to vulnerabilities by race, gender, and immigration status. As a post-Covid-19 global recession looms, in a context of high unemployment, inequality and precarious health care institutions, African economies face a greater economic threat and South Africa is no exception.

Economies across the world are currently experiencing increased state intervention to fight the economic impact of Covid-19 in what can be described as "economic stimulus packages". These are designed to prevent and mitigate excessive economic disruption, to guarantee the functioning of essential sectors, and to provide enough resources for vulnerable people who will lose their jobs and for those who will be directly and indirectly affected. The latter, being the most neglected element in the South African context, potentially leaves millions of South Africans questioning...