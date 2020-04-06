Sudan: Call for Contracting With Companies for Producing Wheat

Khartoum — Analyst and economic researcher Dr Haitham Mohammed Fathi has called the government to enter into contract with capable companies to cultivate vast areas with wheat.

Haitham added in a statement to SUNA that the step contributes to achieving self-sufficiency in the strategic commodity through wheat that will be purchased from farmers in addition to production of these companies.

He stressed the need to apply scientific research and localize technologies in this field in order to increase production at the horizontal and vertical level while achieving profits for farmers, indicating that the step reduces the subsidies provided by the state , reduces the production cost and rises profit margin for investing companies.