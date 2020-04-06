South Africa: 'We Have Lost a Comrade Professor' - Farewell to Gita Ramjee

analysis

An online memorial service was held on Saturday for world-renowned South African HIV researcher Professor Gita Ramjee who died last week of complications related to Covid-19. Maverick Citizen editor and long-time HIV activist Mark Heywood was one of those who paid tribute to Ramjee during the memorial. Below is the short, but heartfelt tribute he delivered.

First of all, my condolences to Gita's family, friends and colleagues. The news of her passing, an early victim of this epidemic, came as a great shock to me.

I speak today on behalf of civil society, but more specifically the Treatment Action Campaign, AIDS Law Project (now SECTION27) and others who had the privilege of working with Prof Gita Ramjee over many years and through difficult times.

In more recent years I had little contact with Gita, but AIDS activists remember her from the trenches. We specifically remember her for her role in:

- Fighting AIDS denialism with science and evidence;

- Helping us with teaching treatment literacy, explaining science and arming activists for advocacy;

- Setting an example as a woman leading in science and medicine;

- Defending her and others from vicious personalised attacks on microbicide trials (CAPRISA004) a decade ago;...