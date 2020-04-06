Mauritius: COVID-19 Response - Government to Airlift 231 Tons of Medical Equipment From China

press release

Government has ordered 231 tons of medical equipment from China. Two Air Mauritius flights have been chartered to take delivery of a minimum of 40 tons of those supplies this Friday 10 April 2020, the first in a series of flights over the next ten days to help fight the coronavirus.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, made this announcement, today, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, held at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

o offer appropriate treatment to the Covid-19 patients and thus avoid further propagation of the disease. He lauded the courage of the healthcare workers who are at the forefront to provide the best health services possible in this battle to contain the epidemic.

The Minister highlighted that in the wake of this unprecedented situation, there is inflation in the price of medical equipment as countries are fighting to acquire adequate medical equipment. Hence, the Government, jointly with the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is taking the necessary measures to avoid any shortage of medical equipment. The medical supplies being flown down from China comprise amongst others, hand sanitizers, protective masks and thermometers, for the Health personnel, the Police Force, as well as for the population.

In addition, Minister Bodha pointed out, that Government is doing its utmost best, despite constraints created by the lockdown in several countries, to provide the necessary support to those Mauritians who are currently stranded abroad since the outbreak of the Covid-19. The authorities have so far been successful in expatriating Mauritians from China, France, Istanbul, and Dubai, he recalled.

As for the Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Vasantrao Gujadhur shared the latest figures with regards to the number of Covid-19 positive cases detected in Mauritius. These are 227 positive cases, that is, 142 men and 85 women and contact tracing, he emphasised, is ongoing, with a total number of 1 617 contact tracing effected to-date. As at now, 4 057 tests have been carried out and, presently, 1 689 people are in the 27 quarantine centres across the island, he added.

For his part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr Krishna Jhugroo, noted that most citizens are respecting social distancing and are adhering to the conditions imposed. He attributed this positive change mainly to the various sensitisation campaigns being carried out.

In addition, the DCP indicated that 87 people as well as five bakery owners were fined yesterday for several offences. He also pointed out that so far, 17 policemen have been tested positive for Covid-19, while some others are under quarantine. The Police Force, he reassured, will, as from tomorrow, receive additional equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers.