Sudan: Hummad - Kassala Is Free of Any Case of Coronavirus

Kassala — Wali of Kassala State Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hummad affirmed that his state is free of any suspected coronavirus case.

A joint meeting which drew te High Inti-Coronavirus Committee and the State' Security Committee which was chaired b the Wali of Kassala State Sunday, unveiled that the three coronavirus cases were unconfirmed and that means the State is free of any infection, noting that 23 persons, mostly Ethiopians, came from the virus-hit countries and entered into the State.

The meeting reviewed efforts made in coordination with the concerned authorities during the past period to ward off the COVID-19.

The meeting also tackled the needs and support provided by the Federal Health Ministry and organizations operating in the State, pointing out that initial works on preprations of isolation centers at Kassala teaching hospital, Youth House, Halfa Al Gadida Hospital and that efforts are underway to set up isolation centres in a number of the State's localities.