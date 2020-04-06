Sudan: Hummad - Kassala Is Free of Any Case of Coronavirus

5 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala — Wali of Kassala State Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hummad affirmed that his state is free of any suspected coronavirus case.

A joint meeting which drew te High Inti-Coronavirus Committee and the State' Security Committee which was chaired b the Wali of Kassala State Sunday, unveiled that the three coronavirus cases were unconfirmed and that means the State is free of any infection, noting that 23 persons, mostly Ethiopians, came from the virus-hit countries and entered into the State.

The meeting reviewed efforts made in coordination with the concerned authorities during the past period to ward off the COVID-19.

The meeting also tackled the needs and support provided by the Federal Health Ministry and organizations operating in the State, pointing out that initial works on preprations of isolation centers at Kassala teaching hospital, Youth House, Halfa Al Gadida Hospital and that efforts are underway to set up isolation centres in a number of the State's localities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.