Eritrea: Sanitizers Spray in Asmara

5 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — As part of the effort to contain the spread of the corona virus, sanitizers spry was conducted today 5 April in Asmara in cooperation with the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region and the regional administration.

The spay was conducted at the heavily populated areas of Asmara including at Mercato, vegetables and fruits market, St. Mary Church as well as at Meda Eritra.

The program was facilitated by youth volunteers.

According to Mr. Abraham Belay, head of Environmental Sanitation at the Ministry of health branch in the Central region, the program will have significant contribution in the effort being exerted to control the spread of the corona virus.

The youth that took part at the program on their part called on the public to strictly follow-up the directives periodically issued by the Ministry of Health for the sake of their safety and the safety of the public.

