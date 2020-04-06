Eritrea: More Contributions in Support to Contain Spread of COVID-19

5 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in various countries are extending financial contribution in support of the effort the people and Government of Eritrea are exerting to contain the spread of corona virus.

According to report Eritrean nationals residing in the Scandinavian countries contributed one million Swedish Kroner.

Eritrean nationals in the Western region of Saudi Arabia also within two days contributed 161,500 Riyals.

According to report from the Eritrean General Consul in Jeddah, the 'White Truck Owners Association' contributed 100 Riyals, individual citizens 31,500 Riyals and the National Union of Eritrean Women Jeddah branch 20 thousand Riyals.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in the UK and Northern Ireland contributed over 55 thousand Pounds in support of the effort to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

In the same vein, Mr. Robel Tewolde Habte, Eritrean national residing in Oakland, California, donated 'Merhaba Guest House' located at Arareb Str. in Asmara to the Ministry of Health until the spread of the virus is fully contained.

Mr. Kidane Asfaha Angesom and Mr. Aaron Gebrekrstos, nationals residing in Asmara, also contributed 10 thousand Nakfa and one thousand Nakfa respectively for the same purpose.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.