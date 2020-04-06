Eritrea: More Contributions in Support to Contain Spread of COVID-19

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in various countries are extending financial contribution in support of the effort the people and Government of Eritrea are exerting to contain the spread of corona virus.

According to report Eritrean nationals residing in the Scandinavian countries contributed one million Swedish Kroner.

Eritrean nationals in the Western region of Saudi Arabia also within two days contributed 161,500 Riyals.

According to report from the Eritrean General Consul in Jeddah, the 'White Truck Owners Association' contributed 100 Riyals, individual citizens 31,500 Riyals and the National Union of Eritrean Women Jeddah branch 20 thousand Riyals.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in the UK and Northern Ireland contributed over 55 thousand Pounds in support of the effort to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

In the same vein, Mr. Robel Tewolde Habte, Eritrean national residing in Oakland, California, donated 'Merhaba Guest House' located at Arareb Str. in Asmara to the Ministry of Health until the spread of the virus is fully contained.

Mr. Kidane Asfaha Angesom and Mr. Aaron Gebrekrstos, nationals residing in Asmara, also contributed 10 thousand Nakfa and one thousand Nakfa respectively for the same purpose.