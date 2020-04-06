Nigeria: Civil Servants in Katsina to Resume Duty On Monday - HOS

6 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has directed workers in the state's civil service to resume work on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had earlier directed workers to stay at home as part of measures to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state's Head of Service, Alhaji Idris Tune, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina, said workers would from Monday be providing skeletal services from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. daily.

According to him, the new arrangement would be maintained for a period of one week.

The Head of Service further explained that all public and private institutions, including tertiary, secondary and primary schools were to remain closed till further notice.

On resumption to duty, Tune urged the workers to continue to observe social distancing, consistent washing of hands and application of sanitisers to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 in the state. (NAN)

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

