Angola: Olympic Games - Qualification Extended to June 2021

Luanda — After rescheduling the date of the Olympic Games from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Japan, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has extended the qualifying period to June 29, one month before the event.

The IOC has determined for July 5 the end for registration period of athletes to take part in the multi-disciplinary competition to be held in Tokyo.

According to an OIC communiqué quoted by the Portuguese newspaper "A bola", the International Federations are free to define their own deadlines for qualification, as long as they do not exceed the stipulated date.

Regarding the principle that all athletes who reached the qualification for Tokyo'2020 keep the qualification in 2021, it is allowed to extend the eligibility criterion of age for another year

This means athletes with age to compete in 2020 will be able to continue to do so in 2021, unless there are risks to their safety or health.

Angola has already qualified several teams to take part the Tokyo Olympic Games, namely the women's handball, athletics and sailing, but still expects to have men's basketball, swimming and judo to qualify.

The Olympic Games, initially scheduled for July to August this year have been postponed due to the spread of the COVID -19 around the world.