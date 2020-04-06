Western Sahara: Mauritanian Reform Party Mourns Death of Emhamed Khaddad

5 April 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Nouakchott — Mauritanian Reform Party has sent a message of condolence to President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, mourning the death of Emhamed Khaddad.

"We learned in the Mauritanian Reform Party the news of the death of leader Emhamad Khadad, he was a man of courage and high values, who was a fortified bridge to ensure communication and common destiny of our Mauritanian and Sahrawi peoples," said the party.

"Therefore, we send you and through you to the Sahrawi people and leadership and the family of the deceased our utmost sympathy and condolences, asking God Almighty to blessed him with his mercy," it added.

