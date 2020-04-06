Sudan: Amy Affirms Calmness of Situations, Denies Coup Rumour

5 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces underscored calmness of security situations in the country and categorically denied existence of any evidences or suspicions for military coup.

It is noted that some newspapers reported that the authorities are spotting a military coup masterminded by the former regime supporters in coincidence with the April, the 6th. Anniversary, exploiting the precautionary measures announced in the country to ward off coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesman of the Armed Forces Brig. Amer Mohamed Al Hassan said in a statement to SUNA that what have been reported through social media about military coup were mere rumour which undermines the society' security , pointing out that the Army's plans on fighting coronavirus are continuing for protecting the army personnel.

He added ; we assure the Sudanese people on stability of the situations and the security.;

