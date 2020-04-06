Nigeria: House to Consider Govt's Request for N500bn Intervention Fund

6 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has said it will go through the federal government's request for 500 billion COVID-19 crisis intervention fund.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, at a meeting with the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, proposed an establishment of a N500 billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund.

She told the lawmakers that the fund, if approved, would take care of special Public Work Programmes currently being implemented by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The House Spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu told THISDAY that the lawmakers will go through the request and make a decision based on what is in best interest of the country.

He also said that the House members will resume after lockdown, adding that the fumigation of the National Assembly has been completed.

