Cameroon: Country Turns Stadium Into Isolation Centre as Virus Cases Hit 650

6 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By NDI Eugene NDI

Yaounde — Cameroon has turned a football stadium in the country into an accommodation centre for coronavirus patients as authorities grapple with lack of space to lodge and treat the growing number of people testing positive for the virus.

Minister of Public Health, Dr Manaouda Malachie, said on Saturday that the Yaounde military stadium will now serve as one of the large capacity centres in the capital expected to increase the country's management capacity to more than 3,000 beds.

He had earlier accompanied the Secretary General of the Cameroon Presidency, Mr Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, for an inspection of the stadium.

Authorities are also using some newly constructed social housing apartments in the country as accommodation centres.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Central African country have hit 650 as it recorded nine deaths and 17 recoveries.

The country was the fifth on the continent with the highest number of confirmed cases after South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco as at Saturday.

According to the Public Health Minister, the growing number of identified cases of the virus is thanks to a revised government strategy which includes mass generalised testing.

A mass testing campaign began in the country's economic hub, Douala, with community health workers going round neighbourhoods to find potential positive cases.

"Similarly, there is a large order for respiratory assistance equipment through the central procurement office of the United Nations Development Programme," the minister said.

