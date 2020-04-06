Tanzania: Yanga Tell Players to Stay Sharp

YOUNG Africans revealed that punishment will be imposed to players, who will return at the club overweight after the end of the current suspension period of the Mainland Premier League.

This was disclosed by Yanga's Assistant Coach, Boniface Mkwasa in a telephone interview yesterday when reached to comment on how their players are progressing during this period.

"We gave individual training programme to all players throughout this period when the league has been paused to contain the spread of coronavirus. "In view of this, we hope that they (players) are respecting the programmes we gave them... those who will come overweight will be punished and fined if necessary because it will mean that they were not adhering to the given training programmes," he said.

He added that it is vital for players to strictly follow all the training procedures to reactivate their energy level. He continued: "Any player who has problems is advised to channel them through the WhatsApp group of the players, where we encourage them to seriously undertake the individual training programmes. "It is very hard to assess each player bearing in mind that some of them are outside the country as such, through the players' whatsup group, we can easily communicate with each other," narrated Mkwasa.

He then complimented efforts being done by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus, while calling on Yanga players to take into practice all precaution measures recommended by the state.

In another development, the team's goalkeeper Metacha Mnata said his ambition is to play professional football outside the country, saying he has reached the top levels here in Tanzania.

"I have managed to play in derby matches which is the dream of any other goalkeeper. I now hope to cross the boarders to seek green pastures," said Mnata.

He then described the competition at his team against Farouk Shikalo and Ramadhan Kabwili as healthy, since it enables them to scale up their efforts.

"The competition is stiff that is why the coach do rotations depending on who is fit on that day. I do learn a lot from my fellow goalkeepers during training and games," he said.

He also commented that at the national team Taifa Stars level, the contest for playing time is even stiffer, saying his colleagues Juma Kaseja and Aishi Manula are experienced and good enough and that he has a lot to learn from them.

"I learn many things from veteran goalkeeper Kaseja, who is hardworking and always ready to share his tactics with others," Mnata said.

Mnata joined Yanga last season from Mwanza's Mbao FC and has been one of the dependable shot stoppers at the Jangwani Street based club and has also played in CAF Champions League plus CAF Confederation Cup respectively.