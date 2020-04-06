Tanzania: Mining Courses Explored-State

THE government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, is exploring the possibility of introducing courses on mining extraction and processing in various colleges in Geita Region.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Joyce Ndalichako told the parliament that her office had received a request from the Geita District Council to give Magogo Entrepreneurship College to VETA.

She said the government had granted the request, adding that the government was continuing with the procedure to place the college under VETA.

She said the government was aware that Geita was rich in minerals and that there was a need for the introduction of mining courses in its colleges so that more people could be trained in the sphere.

"We understand that Geita Region is rich in minerals and these colleges are surrounded by mining sites; Therefore, we are looking for the possibility of introducing courses in these colleges so that more people can study in this important field," she remarked.

The minister was responding to Special Seats MP, Josephine Chagulla (CCM) who wanted to know when the government would introduce more colleges in the region especially for health and mining sectors.

She said the region had only one public college and that there was a need for increasing the number so that more people could get training in various areas of expertise.

The minister said it was true there was only one public college in Geita Region currently- Geita School of Nursing.

However, she said the government was currently constructing two VETA colleges and that in the near future, the number of colleges was expected to rise.

She added that there was also a branch of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) in Geita Region.