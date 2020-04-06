Tanzania: Mining Courses Explored-State

5 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, is exploring the possibility of introducing courses on mining extraction and processing in various colleges in Geita Region.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Joyce Ndalichako told the parliament that her office had received a request from the Geita District Council to give Magogo Entrepreneurship College to VETA.

She said the government had granted the request, adding that the government was continuing with the procedure to place the college under VETA.

She said the government was aware that Geita was rich in minerals and that there was a need for the introduction of mining courses in its colleges so that more people could be trained in the sphere.

"We understand that Geita Region is rich in minerals and these colleges are surrounded by mining sites; Therefore, we are looking for the possibility of introducing courses in these colleges so that more people can study in this important field," she remarked.

The minister was responding to Special Seats MP, Josephine Chagulla (CCM) who wanted to know when the government would introduce more colleges in the region especially for health and mining sectors.

She said the region had only one public college and that there was a need for increasing the number so that more people could get training in various areas of expertise.

The minister said it was true there was only one public college in Geita Region currently- Geita School of Nursing.

However, she said the government was currently constructing two VETA colleges and that in the near future, the number of colleges was expected to rise.

She added that there was also a branch of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) in Geita Region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.