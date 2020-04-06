Liberia: St. Kizito Catholic Church Donates Food, Sanitary Materials to Several Communities in Paynesville in Response to Covid-19

3 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Paynesville — The St. Kizito Catholic Church of the Arch Diocese of Monrovia will today distribute assorted food and sanitary items to the Outland, Soul Clinic and Shara communities in Paynesville.

The items includes rice, oil, powder, detergents and buckets among others.

In a release issued on Thursday, April 2, under the signature of the Parish Priest, Father Ambrose Kroma, today's distribution is in response to the Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

It can be recalled that during the Ebola pandemic in Liberia in 2014, the St. Kizito Catholic Church rendered similar gesture to the communities within Paynesville.

The release noted that the Church, through its charity and welfare committee provides quarterly distribution of food items and other assorted supplies to housebound parishioners, residents in need and the elderly, among others.

As an obligation to practice the corporal works of mercy, the St. Kizito Catholic Church reaches out to parishioners, communities, the sick, elderly and prisoners, among others.

The corporal works of mercy calls for feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked, visiting the imprisoned, sheltering the homeless, visiting the sick and burying the dead.

Since its establishment on June 3, 1982 the St. Kizito Catholic Church, through the catholic faith continues to evangelize, reach out and touch the lives of more than ten thousand Liberians, including non-Catholics at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, the Church is encouraging all parishioners and Liberians at large to adhere to the preventive measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia to stay safe.

