South Africa: Iqbal Survé Warns 1500 Staff of Big Salary Cuts - but Is It Really About COVID-19?

5 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The media magnate is facing the PIC breathing down his neck for repayment of over R5-billion as staff face deep salary cuts.

An estimated 1500 staff, including journalists, have been warned of salary cuts of up to 45% from April at Iqbal Survé's Independent News Media (INM) and the African News Agency (ANA).

In a letter that arrived without consultation with staff on Friday, 3 April, divisional heads wrote to staff members saying "Our payroll bill is one of our highest expenditures. Unfortunately, we are left with no alternative but to take the extreme measure of applying a salary reduction. This will come into effect from this month of April until such time as the situation has stabilised."

The letter then sets out a complicated table based on five scenarios, the realisation of which will see cuts ranging from zero to 45% of salary packets. From the tone of the letter, it implies that the worst-case scenario - a cut of 45% - is likely. Staff are said to be panicking after the bombshell arrived on their emails as the first week of a Covid-19 lockdown ended and the economy showed signs of tanking.

Yet three weeks ago, one of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.