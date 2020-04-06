Liberia: Elwa Hospital On Coronavirus Death - 'Patient Expired Before COVID-19 Results Came Back'

Monrovia — In the early morning of April 2nd, 2020 the patient, a 72-year-old male, presented to the ELWA Hospital Emergency Room. After a screening by a healthcare provider, the patient was transferred to ELWA Hospital's newly converted Respiratory Treatment Unit for oxygen treatment, patient care, and monitoring.

On the morning of April 2nd, the Montserrado County Health team was contacted and in cooperation with NPHIL and the MOH the patient was tested for coronavirus infection. While awaiting the result of the laboratory test, the patient expired on April 3rd, 2020. ELWA Hospital was informed of the Covid-19 positive test result on Saturday, April 4th 2020.

ELWA Ministries and ELWA Hospital wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the patient and pray that the Lord Jesus would comfort them during this time of grieving.

As of this current time, there are no confirmed Covid-19 patients at ELWA Hospital. Due to this event, we are evaluating any possible staff exposure and will take measures to ensure staff and patient safety.

In preparation for the emergence of Covid-19 in Liberia, ELWA Hospital has constructed a detailed operating plan with separate patient intake procedures and treatment options to care for potential Covid-19 patients who present themselves at our facility. We are confident the hospital is safe for patients of the community to continue receiving general patient care as well as acute respiratory care associated with Covid-19. We are working in full cooperation with the County Health Team, the Ministry of Health, and NPHIL to conduct testing, contact tracing, and safe treatment plans.

Please continue to pray with us as we seek God's grace for the end of the Covid-19 outbreak in Liberia.

