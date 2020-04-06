Sudan: Activist Assaulted By Soldiers At Fuel Station

Sennar — An activist has allegedly been assaulted by military intelligence personnel at a fuel station in Sennar state, when he intervened to prevent them from violating fuel regulations.

Khojali Bashir, a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sennar, told Radio Dabanga that on Thursday, some military intelligence personnel came to the petrol station and took fuel without any authorisation.

When Hatim Miftahelkheir, a member of the resistance committee, intervened and they assaulted him.

The resistance committees in Sennar denounced the assault, and they demanded the authority to put an end to such behaviour.

Sudan is suffering from a chronic shortage of fuel, which often results I long queues of motorists and rationing at petrol stations across the country. The shortage has also caused transport fares to rise dramatically, and impacts heavily on the logistics infrastructure that relies on lorries for much goods traffic in the country. There is also often a shortage of diesel to power mills, exacerbating an ongoing flour and bread shortage.

