Sudan: Activist Assaulted By Soldiers At Fuel Station

5 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sennar — An activist has allegedly been assaulted by military intelligence personnel at a fuel station in Sennar state, when he intervened to prevent them from violating fuel regulations.

Khojali Bashir, a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sennar, told Radio Dabanga that on Thursday, some military intelligence personnel came to the petrol station and took fuel without any authorisation.

When Hatim Miftahelkheir, a member of the resistance committee, intervened and they assaulted him.

The resistance committees in Sennar denounced the assault, and they demanded the authority to put an end to such behaviour.

Sudan is suffering from a chronic shortage of fuel, which often results I long queues of motorists and rationing at petrol stations across the country. The shortage has also caused transport fares to rise dramatically, and impacts heavily on the logistics infrastructure that relies on lorries for much goods traffic in the country. There is also often a shortage of diesel to power mills, exacerbating an ongoing flour and bread shortage.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.