Sudan: Wide Support for PM Hamdok's 'Stand Up for Sudan Initiative'

Khartoum — Sudanese political parties and civil society groups have voiced support for Prime Minister Abdallah Handok's national 'Stand Up for Sudan' Initiative that was launched on Thursday.

Political actors described the initiative as the right move to boost the Sudanese economy.

In a press statement on Thursday, PM Hamdok launched a national campaign 'Stand Up for Sudan Initiative). The PM appealed to the Sudanese people to contribute with what they can so that the country can overcome the economic crisis and the current pandemic threat.

"Given the challenges we face I would like to launch the 'Stand Up for Sudan Initiative'. The initiative aims for a collective national contribution from Sudanese people to help Sudan overcome the economic difficulties. Together we defeated the dictatorship and thus, together we can rebuild the country," PM concluded.

Addressing the nation on Thursday evening, in the context of the popular campaign for reconstruction, Hamdok underlined that the major challenge was the economic crisis which resulted from the mismanagement, corruption, and the long economic isolation inherited from the defunct regime.

Hamdok added that while we were fighting the economic challenges, the Coronavirus pandemic emerged and affected the international economy.

"The government of the transitional period is working, side by side, with all the people of the world to beat this dangerous disease," he said.

In a press release on Friday, the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) confirmed its full support for the PM's initiative. The SCP directed its cadres in and outside the country to contribute and support the national initiative. The SCP further urged the transitional government to take more decisive measures to recover the funds looted by the deposed regime and its affiliates.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) also welcomed the initiative. The SPA called on Sudanese people to campaign for the initiative.

In a statement, the SPA urged its constituents and its partners in the Forces for Freedom and Change to support the campaign so that the country can overcome the economic crisis. The SPA further urges the transitional government to adopt effective legal, political, and economic measures to recover the looted Sudanese fund and resources.

