South Africa: DA's Western Cape Cigarettes Move Points to Resumption of 'Normal' Politics

Politics is entering the lockdown arena. The Western Cape provincial government says it is allowing people to sell and buy cigarettes, so long as they are bought and sold with other essential goods. The national government says cigarettes cannot be sold. This appears to be a useful wedge issue for the DA in its campaigning against the ANC.

As the national shutdown approached, ministers started issuing regulations under the National Disaster Act. Among these regulations was the requirement that only essential goods can be sold.

The regulations spelt out that alcohol could not be sold. This immediately led to long queues at bottle stores around the country.

However, a prohibition on the sale of cigarettes was not spelt out in the regulations. Instead, ministers said cigarettes were not considered "essential" and so could not be sold.

This triggered a discussion about what is essential and what is not. Are water and bread essential? Obviously. Milk? Kind of. How about chocolate? Or Coke? Or any fizzy drink? Or chips? All of these items are currently for sale at a supermarket near you.

But cigarettes are not. This at a time when some addicts will no doubt be under more pressure than...