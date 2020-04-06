Somalia: U.S. Slams NISA Threats On Journalist Harun Maruf

The US Embassy in Somalia has issued a statement slamming threats by spy agency NISA on renowned journalist Harun Maruf.

IN a tweet the embassy described Maruf as a "respected, professional" and "one of the most influential Somali journalists"

"NISA attacks threaten press freedom and independent media as a foundation of democratic accountable governance in Somalia" it added.

NISA had on Friday tweeted claims that Harun Maruf a VOA journalist and the co-author of an in-depth book "Inside AlShabab" had "links" that were a "threat to the national security".

The spy agency threatened to take legal action against Maruf.

The threats were however faced by a back clash from both local and international journalists backing the veteran journalist