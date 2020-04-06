South Africa: Life After Lockdown - Reopening the Country Safely

opinion

What we need is to think now about what a safe reversal of the lockdown might mean. The reality is that in the absence of a medical breakthrough, such as a cure or therapy which mitigates the risks of Covid-19, the reality of opening up our society in spite of the virus will become inevitable.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, we must start a conversation about what it means to safely open up our society.

Why?

Because there is a point where a state of lockdown, without effective protection measures, is more dangerous than an open society with such measures.

Over the past couple of weeks we have seen government make significant concessions to the taxi industry, informal traders and others, to begin normalising their mobility. This was done, understandably, due to the pressure that a lockdown has placed on the livelihoods of our most vulnerable communities.

But it places those same communities at risk.

