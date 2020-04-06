South Africa: Outbreak Provides Valuable Insights Needed to Implement National Health Insurance

analysis

How the Covid 19 pandemic could nudge us towards -- and hasten the achievement of -- the NHI.

In our previous article, we said that the Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying locally and demands on the healthcare system are increasing along with pressure on scarce healthcare resources. It seems certain that the public healthcare system, which ordinarily provides care for 80% of the population, will be overwhelmed by this crisis. And clinicians will be forced to make untenable choices as to who should be prioritised. We made concrete suggestions as to how this dilemma could be made a matter of public interest.

But what is clear is that the continuation of a "business as usual" two-tiered system is clearly not tenable in the face of the current epidemic. The recent Competition Commission Health Market Inquiry found the excess capacity of high-care and intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the private healthcare sector. Recruiting these critical resources into the public arena is essential.

In this follow-up to our previous piece, we look at how the Covid 19 pandemic may nudge us in this direction and hasten the achievement of the NHI.

Global experience shows that success in containing the Covid 19 pandemic...