Somalia: Police Arrested Senior Official With Health Ministry Over Corruption

5 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Sources in Mogadishu say Police arrested an official working with Somalia's health ministry over corruption amid efforts by IMF and World bank to cancel Somalia's external debt.

Mohamud Mohamed Bulle, head of finance department of the Ministry of Health detained at C.I.D. on charges of embezzling funds donated by foreign organizations to curb COVID-19.

The Gov't is yet to confirm the news amid efforts toward curbing the spread of spearheaded by the Ministry.

In the past, several officials in current Federal Government have been arrested in Mogadishu for corruption-related allegations.

