Somalia: Supreme Court Head Issues New Guidelines to Curb COVID-19

Somalia's Chief Justice, Bashe Yussuf Ahmed, has issued new guidelines for courts in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Bashe directed that criminal proceedings should be conducted via video conference instead of the courtrooms.

He also extended the period for the suspension of hearing civilian cases, noting that simpler cases be handled and resolved within police stations.

Somalia has announced seven confirmed cases of the COVID-19, making it the country with the least infections in East Africa.