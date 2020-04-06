Sudan: Council of Ministers Discusses Issues of Defense System Companies

5 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Cabinet emergency meeting, on Sunday, discussed issues pertinent to the defense system companies.

The ministers heard to a report by the joint committee between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the defense industries system that embarked on the development of a matrix that included companies and their status and proposals for the possibility of annexation of some of them to the Ministry of Finance and transfer some of them to public shareholding companies.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih said in press statements that the work is progressing well, in this connection.

The minister added that the General Intelligence Service-owned Al-Sabika Al-Zahabiya Company will be integrated in te Ministry of Finance to play a major role as leading public sector company operating in the gold field.

