Sudan: FM Announces Mobilization of International Support for Combating Coronavirus

5 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry announced that it will continue mobilization of international support for the government program to fight the Coronavirus pandemic through communication with the friendly and sisterly states, the UN organizations, Islamic Development Bank, the International Agency for Atomic Energy and other organizations that Sudan enjoys its membership.

The ministry in statement it issued, Sunday, described the communications as fruitful and resulted in allocation of considerable financial and logistic assistances to the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.