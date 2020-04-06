Sudan: Two New Cases of Corona of Indian and Girl Announced

Khartoum — The higher health emergency committe, chaired by the Sovereignty Council's member, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, Sunday held a regular meeting at the Republican Palace and reviewed the health situation in the country, the conditions of the Sudanese citizens stranded abroad and the curfew situation.

In a press statement, Prof. Tawer said that the committee has got satisfiedon the process for dealing with the conditions of the Sudanese citizens stranded in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the situation at the isolation and quarantine centers.

He indicated that the committee has supervised the transportation of 3,450 students to Darfur from March 24 to April 1, noting that the committee directed the Student Welfare Fund to reopen the boarding houses for university students who are having difficulty in moving to their states.

The Sovereign Council's member pointed out that the higher committee will study a plan for full closure in its meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, announced the discovery of two new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of cases to 12 in Sudan.

He explained that the Case No. 11 is a 67-year-old foreign man who came from India via the Emirates Airlines from Dubai Airport on March 15, the symptoms started with him on March 21 and he reported himself on April 1 and the sample was taken on April 2 and its result appeared today (Sunday), adding that this case is now receiving treatment at the Jabra Isolation Center.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Akram announced that the case No. 12 is an 11-year-old girl and representing a local case of infection by contact with the case number 9 and has no symptoms, explaining that the sample was taken from girl on April 3 and the result appeared today (Sunday) and that she is receiving care at the Jabra Center and her condition is a good one.

The Minister of Health expressed his concern about continuation of suspected cases and local infection cases, calling on all those who were traveling and returned to the country during the opening of the airport for a short period to present themselves to the health authorities for examination and to ensure that they are free of infection.

He stressed the importance of preventing gatherings and the ban on travelling inside and outside Sudan, apologizing to all the stranded Sudanese citizens for not allowing their return because of the inability to receive more numbers at the isolation and shelter centers and to extend protective assistance.