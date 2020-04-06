Zimbabwe: Lockdown a Mock Jail Term - Roki

6 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Urban groover, Rockford "Roki" Josphats has said the government imposed 21 days nation lockdown looking to combat the spread of corona virus (covid-19) should be a lesson for all to avoid jail terms.

The virus which originated in China's Wuhan province has rapidly spread across the globe claiming thousands of lives and bringing all social and economic activities to a standstill as governments impose nation lockdowns inorder to prevent the deadly virus' spread.

Speaking in a recent post on social media, Roki could only imagine the tough times those incarcerated are going through when just a lockdown feels distressing.

"The lockdown has taught me that kujeri hakuendwe, my heart goes out to those who are incarcerated, I pray for your forgiveness and mental health," he said.

Roki, however, rallied the public to continue observing social distancin.

"Covid-19 is a serious matter guys. Please stay safe and be strong.Protect your sanity through these trying times and keep yourself occupied as much as possible.Read books, write memoirs, plot your next moves, revise yourself and correct all you need to," he added.

Meanwhile in 2016 Roki was reported to be on the run relocating to South Africa in fear of arrest after he allegedly assaulted his then girlfriend Nyasha Valerie.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

