Somalia: Court Cases to Be Heard Through Video Link to Curb COVID-19 Spread

All court proceeding will now be conducted through a video link in a bid to curb the spread of COVID19.

This follows a directive by Somalia's Chief Justice, Bashe Yussuf Ahmed, who directed that criminal proceedings should be conducted via video conference instead of the courtrooms.

He also extended the period for the suspension of hearing civilian cases, noting that simpler cases be handled and resolved within police stations.

Somalia has announced seven confirmed cases of the Covid-19, making it the country with the least infections in East Africa.