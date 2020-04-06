Somalia: UNFPA Condemns Gang Rape of 2 Girls in Somalia, Calls for Speedy Passage of Sexual Offences Law

6 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Statement attributable to UNFPA Representative for Somalia, Mr. Anders Thomsen, on the rape of two very young girls in Somalia

Mogadishu, 5 April 2020 - UNFPA Somalia strongly condemns the abduction and rape of the two young girls, aged three and four as they were playing on 30 March 2020 in Afgoye town, Lower Shebelle, Somalia. The girls have been hospitalised in critical condition.

UNFPA Somalia stands with the girls and their families and calls for recourse for proper judicial process to take its course. We also reiterate our call for the speedy passage into law the Sexual Offences Bill which has been pending adoption in the country's Parliament. The law will be vital in preventing and dealing with culprits of sexual offences.

UNFPA Somalia calls for the strengthening of protection systems as women and girls continue to be at high risk of experiencing gender-based violence and the threat of harmful practices including female genital mutilation and child, early and forced marriages

