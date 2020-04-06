Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Rallies Liberians Against COVID-19

Monrovia — Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Saturday, April 4, 2020, rallied residents at her Sophie Community Residence against COVID-19.

Liberia, according to health authorities, currently has 13 cases and with 3 deaths while three people are said to have recovered.

During the tour of the community, VP Howard-Taylor reechoed calls by His Excellency, President George M. Weah for the active involvement of every government official in the fight against COVID-19, which continues to hugely devastate the entire world.

She underscored the need for Liberians to continuously observe all health protocols, including regular hand washing with clean water and soap.

Demonstrating the regular hand washing protocols, the Liberian Vice President expressed the belief that if this method and other health measures, including the wearing masks, are followed, this would reduce or halt the spread of the virus.

VP Howard-Taylor said the fight against the Coronavirus is everybody's business; as such the initiative is meant to create awareness on the virus while urging all Liberians and residents in the country to take seriously the frequent and proper washing of hands with soap and water in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

It can be recalled a week ago, VP Howard-Taylor, wearing a mask, disembarked her official vehicle to wash her hands before entering the main compound of the Capitol Building in hopes of encouragement all to take seriously the fight against the deadly virus.

The Vice President's ongoing awareness campaign is being boosted by donations from several institution is the country, including the School of Pharmacy at the University of Liberia and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), among others.

The awareness campaign by the VP featured the distribution of several automatic Liberian made hand washing containers along with bleaches to several public institutions, including the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Congo Town.

She also distributed bags of rice, mini-hand washing buckets with faucets, hand sanitizers produced by the School of Pharmacy at the UL and Clorox among others to residents of her Sophie Community.

Earlier, the Vice President empowered her Foundation, the Jewel Starfish Foundation, with several anti-COVID-19 materials and bags of rice meant to create awareness in various communities across the country.

Some of the beneficiaries, who received the gesture beaming with smiles, thanked the Vice President for the donation and further promised to in turn raise more awareness about the pandemic in their various communities.

They termed the donation as timely and worthwhile especially during these difficult times in our country's history.