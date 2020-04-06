Liberia: Several Communities in Paynesville Benefits From St. Kizito Catholic Church's Anti-Coronavirus Donation

6 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Paynesville — Residents of three communities in Paynesville -Outland, Soul Clinic and Shara over the weekend benefited from a huge donation of assorted food and sanitary items by the St. Kizito Catholic Church.

The materials, worth over US$5,000 include 277 buckets with faucets, 100 bags of rice, 60 cartoons of soap and 70 gallons of oil were donated to needy residents of the communities by the Church through its Charity and Welfare Committee.

Making the presentation to the communities on behalf of the Church on Friday, March 3, the head of Finance, F. Bennio Blehsue said the special donation is response to Coronavirus outbreak in Liberia.

Following the confirmation of the first three COVID-19 case in Liberia, the Government instituted several measures aimed at preventing the spread of the pandemic in Liberia.

Chief among the precautionary measures include the closure of all religious services and private and public institutions of learning.

On the back of these measures, the government has called for a mandatory regular hand washing, the observance of social distancing. It has also given a pay leave to all non-essential government workers.

These measures have already become affecting the lives of ordinary Liberians who usually commute back and forth everday in search of their daily meal.

Mr. Blehsue, in a statement read during the presentation ceremony said that the Church, realizing the difficulties of adapting to the situation created by the global pandemic, was intervening by sharing the little it has with the selected communities.

"We know that these are difficult times and to keep hygiene practices you need detergent and water. And to remain home, you need some food supplies, especially those who go out daily to fend for their families and themselves before getting a day's meal," Mr. Blehsue said.

"Therefore, the Church through its Charity and Welfare Committee has decided to make this donation to the Outland, Shara and Soul Clinic Communities. This is not much to cover all of the communities and residents but this is our way of showing that we care and sharing God's love to those who are in need."

Speaking further, he called on all parishioners and the public at large to observe all of the precautionary measures including thorough hand washing with soap and water, covering the mouth and nose with the corner of the elbows when sneezing and the observance of social distancing.

"It may be difficult but this is the only way we can keep ourselves, love ones, family and friends safe and protected against the spread of the virus," he urged.

Meanwhile, the Financial Department Head has clarified that the special donation is not part of the Church's regular quarterly charity to the elderly, housebound parishioners and prisons, among others.

He thanked the parishioners, including benefactors, both in Liberia and the diaspora for their continuous support to charity, adding "through their support, we continue our mission of reaching out, evangelizing and touching lives, remembering that it is truly blessed to give."

He also encouraged the parishioners, philanthropists and non-Catholics to continue to lend a hand in need during these difficult times.

Speaking on behalf of the selected communities, the Outland Community Chairman, Joseph Jallah thanked the St. Kizito Parish for always identifying with the communities, especially at this time of dire need, pledging that the items will be used for the right purpose.

Since its establishment on June 3, 1982, the St. Kizito Parish has been regarded as one of the most progressive parishes within the Arch Diocese of Monrovia.

The Church, headed by Father Ambrose Kroma, through the Catholic faith, continues to touch the lives of many Liberians, including non-Catholics at home and abroad.

