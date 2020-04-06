Liberia: Trinity Cathedral Donates Several Anti-Coronavirus Materials to Residents On Broad Street

6 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Simeon S. Wiakanty

Ebric S. Sammy is a member of the team from Trinity Episcopal Church that presented some of the items to residents

The Trinity Cathedral, the headquarter church of the Episcopal Church of Liberia, has donated several anti-coronavirus materials to residents of broad street in Monrovia.

The donation according to the distribution Committee was intended to buttress the efforts of the government and other partners in the fight of the COVID-19 which has taken away thousands of lives around the world.

During the donation, a member of the church, brother George F. Newton told recipients of the materials that it was the church's own way of identifying with community members who could not afford at the time of the crisis.

The Church on March 28, 2020, presented several anti-coronavirus that included soap, chloride, alcohol and buckets.

"As a Church, we want to caution all of you to take the issue of the coronavirus very seriously because it is real," said Ebric S. Sammy and Abigail Hammond, members of the church. Miss Hammond expressed frustration in some Liberians who are yet to believe that the virus is real.

She stressed the importance of teamwork to defeat the virus, adding, "when Ebola struck our country in 2014, we fought it together and it was defeated. We did it before; why can't we do it again?" she said.

She, however, urged beneficiaries to use the items to put in place high hygiene standards at their various entry point, adding that as Liberia battles the Coronavirus, it was important for all to protect themselves, saying prevention is better than cure.

Since Liberia recorded its first case and has now increased to 6cases, there have been several interventions made by local, national and international organizations to help create awareness as well as ensure that the preventive measures are adhered to.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.