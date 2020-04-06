Sudan: Wide Response for 'Stand Up for Sudan' Initiative in S. Kordofan

6 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — Amin Mohamed Nimir , an employee at Ministry of Finance and Workforce in South Kordofan State has underlined that the Stand Up for Sudan Initiative' would address many economic crises in the country through provision of cash liquidity.

In interviews to SUNA Monday over the Initiative launched by the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, a number of people welcomed and expressed optimism over the initiative.

Nimir called the government to increase its revenues via international grants and loans, describing the initiative as good, saying many categories of the state society have showed sympathy with the initiative.

In the same context, worker at Kadugli market, Aisha Ahmed Adam urged all to contribute to the initiative with purpose of improvement of economy, saying the initiative would develop the society and Sudan as a whole.

Trader Ahmed Faisal Al Zaki urged the political parties to adopt initiatives serving interest of the country and not heed to personal interests and that country is in need of support of its sons.

He said the initiative reflects cooperation and love and awareness of people of Sudan over building the homeland.

Activist at civil society organizations, Teyseer Ahmed called for putting an end to conflicts and wars as well as patching saocial fabric for establishing relations based on passion , love and sharing benefits , besides directing the initiative funds towards agriculture next season and for alleviating the people' suffering.

While the citizen Abu Zar Hussein said the initiative of the PrIME Minister 'Stand Up for Sudan' was not confined to pay money bu t every citizen can safeguards the agricultural schemes , curb the illegal logging and stage sanitation campaigns inside schools g health facilities in the State.

