Sudan: Ministry - Procedures of Settlement of Cole Claims Finalized

6 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Justice Ministry has announced completionof procedures of settlement of all claims of the Destroyer Cole by way that would allow writing off these claims completely by the US courts.

In a statement issued Monday, the Ministry affirmed anew that Sudan did not involve in bombing of the destroy cole or in any other terrorist acts and that affirmation was explicitly stated in the settlement deal.

The Ministry emphasized that the settlement came only for strategic settlement of the Sudanese state and within context of overall pursuant efforts of the transitional government on address and settlement of the historic terrorist claims against Sudan to help in removing Sudan from thE US List of state sponsors of terrorism.

The statement said removal of Sudan from list of terrorism was necessary and imperative for erasing this stigma from history of the Sudanese people and restoring Sudan to integerate in the international community so as to play constructive role as effective state in the international and regional arena.

The Ministry said closure of terrorism-related claims, which are part of heavy heritage inherited from the defunct regime, and normalization of relations between Sudan and US and the rest of the world countries was necessary for ending the international isolation and restoring the fruitful, stable and developed relations for which the transitional government is working to achieve them.

