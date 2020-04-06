Angola: Malanje Government Strengthens Diet for Elderly

Malanje — The provincial governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa", announced, Saturday, the reinforcement of the diet and health care of the elderly and vulnerable people sheltered in homes during the State of Emergency in the country.

Speaking in the restricted act of the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation, the governor said he counted on the support and involvement of the partners and aims to contribute to the social stability of these social fringes.

He said that protecting the most vulnerable is a way of reducing the pressure on the contagion of Covid-19, a disease that is plaguing the world.

He appealed to the Malanjinos to continue with the same altruism and patriotism, recalling the achievement of peace, unity and reconciliation among Angolans in 2002.

The Day of Peace and National Reconciliation, April 4, is celebrated for the 18th time and this year it takes place under the motto "Angola 45 years of Independence under the sign of Unity, Stability and Development".