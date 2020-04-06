Angola: COVID-19 - Bengo Government Delivers Biosafety Material

5 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — The government of Bengo handed over Saturday a batch of prevention and biosafety material for the Covid-19 pandemic to the provincial health office.

Purchased within the scope of the 75 million Kwanzas handed over to the Government of Bengo to combat Covid-19, the material will be distributed to health units in the six municipalities, with emphasis on the quarantine center at the Dikanza hotel, in the municipality of Dande.

Even today, the provincial commander of the National Police, Delfim Kalulu, made it known that 20 citizens were detained in Bengo province for contempt of the authorities, as well as the seizure of 58 motorcycles and 19 vehicles for violation of the Law.

To ensure compliance with the state of emergency in the province, 1,988 security forces are deployed and ten checkpoints have been created to monitor the movement of people and vehicles along the borders with the provinces of Luanda, Zaire and Uíge.

The governor of Bengo announced that within a week the oxygen distribution plant will start operating.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.