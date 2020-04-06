Angola: COVID-19 - State Minister Praises Preventive Actions

5 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The State Minister and Head of Civil House of the Presidency, Frederico Cardoso, approved the fast response capacity by the government and society in Benguela, in creating conditions for the prevention or assistance to Covid-19 cases.

Speaking at the end of a few hours working visit to Benguela province last Friday, the official said that despite the difficulties facing the country, the local society has created indispensable conditions to prevent and handle possible cases of the pandemic.

In his view, in this battle against the new Coronavirus, it is essential to play in advance, as in case of prevention, in order to avoid the worst.

The official urged the authorities to continue to consolidate the preventive actions, so that the spread of the virus can be stopped and treated if necessary.

